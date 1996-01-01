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Assurance of Salvation
Jesus made salvation possible for every person by his once-for-all death on the Cross. However, the Bible makes it clear that we work out our salvation through our daily actions and choices.
John 15:6
If a man does not abide in me, he is cast forth as a branch and withers; and the branches are gathered, thrown into the fire and burned.
Romans 11:22
Note then the kindness and the severity of God: severity toward those who have fallen, but God’s kindness to you, provided you continue in his kindness; otherwise you too will be cut off.
Hebrews 10:28-29
A man who has violated the law of Moses dies without mercy at the testimony of two or three witnesses. How much worse punishment do you think will be deserved by the man who has spurned the Son of God, and profaned the blood of the covenant by which he was sanctified, and outraged the Spirit of grace?
1 Corinthians 9:26-27
Well, I do not run aimlessly, I do not box as one beating the air; but I pommel my body and subdue it, lest after preaching to others I myself should be disqualified.
Galatians 5:4
You are severed from Christ, you who would be justified by the law; you have fallen away from grace.
2 Timothy 2:11-13
The saying is sure: If we have died with him, we shall also live with him; if we endure, we shall also reign with him; if we deny him, he also will deny us; if we are faithless, he remains faithful—for he cannot deny himself.
Matthew 24:13
But he who endures to the end will be saved.