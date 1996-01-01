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The Church Is One

Jesus founded one Church to carry on his mission in order to establish a unity of belief, prayer, and common life. He handed on the leadership of the Church to his apostles, who had walked with him throughout his ministry. The Church is one in its foundation (Jesus) and in its teaching, which has been handed down with the guidance of Scripture and the Holy Spirit.
The Bible Is A Catholic BookThe Bible Is A Catholic Book
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