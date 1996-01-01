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The Church Is One
Jesus founded one Church to carry on his mission in order to establish a unity of belief, prayer, and common life. He handed on the leadership of the Church to his apostles, who had walked with him throughout his ministry. The Church is one in its foundation (Jesus) and in its teaching, which has been handed down with the guidance of Scripture and the Holy Spirit.
John 17:20-23
I do not pray for these only, but also for those who believe in me through their word, that they may all be one; even as thou, Father, art in me, and I in thee, that they also may be in us, so that the world may believe that thou hast sent me. The glory which thou hast given me I have given to them, that they may be one even as we are one, I in them and thou in me, that they may become perfectly one, so that the world may know that thou hast sent me and hast loved them even as thou hast loved me. [Emphases added]
Ephesians 4:4-6
There is one body and one Spirit, just as you were called to the one hope that belongs to your call, one Lord, one faith, one baptism, one God and Father of us all, who is above all and through all and in all.
Luke 10:16
He who hears you hears me, and he who rejects you rejects me, and he who rejects me rejects him who sent me.