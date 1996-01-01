← Assurance of Salvation
Romans 11:22
Note then the kindness and the severity of God: severity toward those who have fallen, but God’s kindness to you, provided you continue in his kindness; otherwise you too will be cut off.
Catholic Perspective
Paul is describing how Gentiles are like branches that were grafted or later added to the tree of Israel, or God’s people. But he warns Christians that they should not become “become proud, but stand in awe” (11:20). He then says that if God was willing to let some of the Jewish people reject the messiah, then he can allow Gentile Christians who later reject their messiah to be “cut off” from him as well.
Common Objections
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|ST. PAUL SAYS NOTHING CAN SEPARATE US FROM THE LOVE OF GOD.
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|ST. PAUL SAYS TRUE BELIEVERS WILL NEVER BE “CUT OFF” FROM JESUS.
Next Verse
Hebrews 10:28-29
A man who has violated the law of Moses dies without mercy at the testimony of two or three witnesses. How much worse punishment do you think will be deserved by the man who has spurned the Son of God, and profaned the blood of the covenant by which he was sanctified, and outraged the Spirit of grace?