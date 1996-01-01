Matthew 24:13

Catholic Perspective

Jesus speaks of the trials the faithful will have to endure and that “many will fall away” and “many false prophets will arise and lead many astray” (Matt. 24:11-12). Yet those who endure will be saved, similar to those who persevere on the narrow way (Matt. 7:13-14) and do God’s will “to the end will be saved” (Matt. 10:22).

Common Objections

+ GENUINE CHRISTIANS WILL ENDURE UNTIL THE END BECAUSE THEY’VE RECEIVED THE IRREVOCABLE GIFT OF ETERNAL SALVATION.