Skip to main contentAccessibility feedback
About
Bible NavigatorBible Navigator

Assurance of Salvation

Galatians 5:4

You are severed from Christ, you who would be justified by the law; you have fallen away from grace.

Catholic Perspective

Paul is addressing Galatian Jews who insist on keeping Old Covenant provisions such as circumcision as part of their new life as Christians and requiring Gentile Christians to do the same. Earlier in his letter, Paul says he rebuked Peter for not associating with Gentile brothers and sisters in the Lord, “fearing the circumcision party” (Gal. 2:12). Paul reaffirms that one cannot be saved by Old Covenant “works of the law but through faith in Jesus Christ” (Gal. 2:16).

Consequently, saying Old Covenant norms are essential to New Covenant life means rejecting Jesus, falling from his grace, and relying on a law that cannot save.

Common Objections

+PAUL CONDEMNS WORKS RIGHTEOUSNESS HERE.
The Bible Is A Catholic BookThe Bible Is A Catholic Book

Next Verse

2 Timothy 2:11-13

The saying is sure: If we have died with him, we shall also live with him; if we endure, we shall also reign with him; if we deny him, he also will deny us; if we are faithless, he remains faithful—for he cannot deny himself.
more
more