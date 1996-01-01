Galatians 5:4

Paul is addressing Galatian Jews who insist on keeping Old Covenant provisions such as circumcision as part of their new life as Christians and requiring Gentile Christians to do the same. Earlier in his letter, Paul says he rebuked Peter for not associating with Gentile brothers and sisters in the Lord, “fearing the circumcision party” (Gal. 2:12). Paul reaffirms that one cannot be saved by Old Covenant “works of the law but through faith in Jesus Christ” (Gal. 2:16).

Consequently, saying Old Covenant norms are essential to New Covenant life means rejecting Jesus, falling from his grace, and relying on a law that cannot save.