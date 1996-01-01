If a man does not abide in me, he is cast forth as a branch and withers; and the branches are gathered, thrown into the fire and burned.

Catholic Perspective

In this passage Jesus is describing how his disciples must remain in him because they can do nothing apart from him (John 15:5). He then warns his followers that those who do not remain in him will be cut off from God. This means that a person can be a “true believer,” and yet if he does not abide in Jesus he will be cast forth, wither, and then suffer eternal death.

Common Objections

+ JESUS WAS ONLY SPEAKING OF PEOPLE WHO WERE NEVER REALLY TRUE BELIEVERS.