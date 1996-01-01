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Assurance of Salvation

John 15:6

If a man does not abide in me, he is cast forth as a branch and withers; and the branches are gathered, thrown into the fire and burned.

Catholic Perspective

In this passage Jesus is describing how his disciples must remain in him because they can do nothing apart from him (John 15:5). He then warns his followers that those who do not remain in him will be cut off from God. This means that a person can be a “true believer,” and yet if he does not abide in Jesus he will be cast forth, wither, and then suffer eternal death.

Common Objections

+JESUS WAS ONLY SPEAKING OF PEOPLE WHO WERE NEVER REALLY TRUE BELIEVERS.
+JOHN 6:40 SEEMS TO INDICATE THAT TRUE BELIEVERS WILL NOT LOSE THEIR SALVATION.
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Next Verse

Romans 11:22

Note then the kindness and the severity of God: severity toward those who have fallen, but God’s kindness to you, provided you continue in his kindness; otherwise you too will be cut off.
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