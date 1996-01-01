← Assurance of Salvation
Hebrews 10:28-29
A man who has violated the law of Moses dies without mercy at the testimony of two or three witnesses. How much worse punishment do you think will be deserved by the man who has spurned the Son of God, and profaned the blood of the covenant by which he was sanctified, and outraged the Spirit of grace?
Catholic Perspective
In the Old Covenant the punishment for violating the law was death. Hebrews indicates that there is a worse punishment—i.e., damnation—for someone who blasphemes and spurns Jesus. Since the passage is talking about people who were “sanctified” by Christ’s blood, this means the passage is talking about true believers whose salvation can be lost.
Common Objections
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|HEBREWS IS NOT SAYING THAT TRUE BELIEVERS CAN LOSE THEIR SALVATION.
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|THE AUTHOR IS TALKING ABOUT FALSE BELIEVERS WHO WERE NEVER SAVED IN THE FIRST PLACE.