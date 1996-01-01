← Assurance of Salvation
2 Timothy 2:11-13
The saying is sure: If we have died with him, we shall also live with him; if we endure, we shall also reign with him; if we deny him, he also will deny us; if we are faithless, he remains faithful—for he cannot deny himself.
Catholic Perspective
Paul says people “who have died with” Jesus—i.e., who have received baptism and thus experienced “the washing of regeneration and renewal in the Holy Spirit” (Tit. 3:5)—will live with Jesus. Yet he quickly reminds his followers that “if we endure” we will reign with him forever, but “if we deny him, he will also deny us” (emphasis added).
Common Objections
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|JESUS WILL NOT TAKE AWAY HIS GIFT OF SALVATION EVEN IF WE BEHAVE BADLY.