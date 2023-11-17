How to Pray the Rosary | Catholic Answers Step-by-Step Guide

First, you’ll reflect on one set of these mysteries each time you pray the Rosary. Each set contains five events from the life of Jesus and Mary.

Sorrowful Mysteries (Tuesday and Friday):

The Agony in the Garden The Scourging at the Pillar The Crowning with Thorns The Carrying of the Cross The Crucifixion

Glorious Mysteries (Wednesday and Sunday):

The Resurrection The Ascension The Descent of the Holy Spirit The Assumption The Coronation of Mary

Luminous Mysteries (Thursday):

The Baptism of Jesus The Wedding at Cana The Proclamation of the Kingdom The Transfiguration The Institution of the Eucharist

Praying the Rosary

1. Make the Sign of the Cross

Begin by praying:

In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

2. Pray the Apostles’ Creed (while holding the crucifix)

I believe in God,

the Father almighty,

Creator of heaven and earth,

and in Jesus Christ, his only Son, our Lord,

who was conceived by the Holy Spirit,

born of the Virgin Mary,

suffered under Pontius Pilate,

was crucified, died and was buried;

he descended into hell;

on the third day he rose again from the dead;

he ascended into heaven,

and is seated at the right hand of God the Father almighty;

from there he will come to judge the living and the dead. I believe in the Holy Spirit,

the holy catholic Church,

the communion of saints,

the forgiveness of sins,

the resurrection of the body,

and life everlasting. Amen.

3. On the first large bead, pray the Our Father

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy name. Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread, and forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil. Amen.

4. On the next three small beads, pray a Hail Mary for each

Hail Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with thee. Blessed art thou among women, and blessed is the fruit of thy womb, Jesus. Holy Mary, Mother of God, pray for us sinners, now and at the hour of our death. Amen.

5. Pray the Glory Be

Glory be to the Father, and to the Son, and to the Holy Spirit. As it was in the beginning, is now, and ever shall be, world without end. Amen.

6. Announce the First Mystery

Say the name of the first mystery from the set assigned to today’s day (see above). You may also take a moment to reflect on it silently or read a short meditation.

7. On the next large bead, pray the Our Father

8. On the ten small beads that follow, pray a Hail Mary for each

As you pray, meditate on the mystery you just announced.

9. After the tenth Hail Mary, pray the Glory Be

10. Pray the Fatima Prayer

O my Jesus, forgive us our sins, save us from the fires of hell. Lead all souls to heaven, especially those most in need of thy mercy.

11. Repeat steps 6–10 for the remaining four mysteries

Each new mystery begins with announcing it, then praying an Our Father, ten Hail Marys, the Glory Be, and the Fatima Prayer.

12. Pray the Hail Holy Queen

Hail, Holy Queen, Mother of mercy, our life, our sweetness, and our hope. To thee do we cry, poor banished children of Eve; to thee do we send up our sighs, mourning and weeping in this valley of tears. Turn then, most gracious advocate, thine eyes of mercy toward us, and after this our exile, show unto us the blessed fruit of thy womb, Jesus. O clement, O loving, O sweet Virgin Mary. V. Pray for us, O holy Mother of God. R. That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ.

13. Final Rosary Prayer

Let us pray. O God, whose only begotten son, by his life, death, and resurrection, has purchased for us the rewards of eternal life, grant, we beseech thee, that while meditating on these mysteries of the most holy rosary of the Blessed Virgin Mary, we may imitate what they contain and obtain what they promise, through the same Christ our Lord. Amen.

14. End with the Sign of the Cross

In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Free Download | How to Pray the Rosary Step-By-Step Guide

What Is the Rosary?

The rosary is a sacramental, which is an object instituted by the Church to help dispose the faithful to receive God’s grace and grow in holiness. Other sacramentals include holy water, brown scapulars, crucifixes, and miraculous medals.

The rosary is a Christ-centered prayer, rooted in Sacred Scripture, that helps us meditate on the lives of Jesus and Mary. The rosary is a Catholic devotion in which we ask for the intercession of Mary, the Mother of God, in drawing closer to her divine Son, Jesus. When praying the rosary, you use a string of beads to keep track of your progress through the prayers.

Why Pray the Rosary?

Anyone can pray the rosary and people pray it for many reasons everyday. Many people pray the rosary to seek assistance from the Virgin Mary. They ask for help with situations such as having a sick or deceased friend or family member.

People use the rosary to ask for help with various intentions. For example, these intentions include world peace, stopping abortion, or praying for souls in Purgatory.

Ultimately, we pray the rosary to grow closer to God and praying the rosary is not just for challenges or difficulties. Praying the rosary helps us fortify our Catholic beliefs and strengthen our bond with Jesus Christ.

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