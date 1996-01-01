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Apostolic Succession
Catholics believe that today’s bishops are part of a succession that continues in an unbroken line all the way back to the apostles.
2 Timothy 2:1-2
You then, my son, be strong in the grace that is in Christ Jesus, and what you have heard from me before many witnesses entrust to faithful men who will be able to teach others also.
1 Timothy 4:14
Neglect not the grace that is in thee, which was given thee by prophecy, with imposition of the hands of the priesthood” (Douay Rheims).
Acts 1:20
For it is written in the book of Psalms, ‘Let his habitation become desolate, and let there be no one to live in it’; and ‘His office let another take.’
Ephesians 2:19-22
So then you are no longer strangers and sojourners, but you are fellow citizens with the saints and members of the household of God, built upon the foundation of the apostles and prophets, Christ Jesus himself being the cornerstone, in whom the whole structure is joined together and grows into a holy temple in the Lord; in whom you also are built into it for a dwelling place of God in the Spirit.
1 Corinthians 12:27-29
Now you are the body of Christ and individually members of it. And God has appointed in the church first apostles, second prophets, third teachers, then workers of miracles, then healers, helpers, administrators, speakers in various kinds of tongues. Are all apostles? Are all prophets? Are all teachers? Do all work miracles?
1 Timothy 5:22
Do not be hasty in the laying on of hands, nor participate in another man’s sins; keep yourself pure.
Titus 1:5
This is why I left you in Crete, that you might amend what was defective, and appoint elders in every town as I directed you, if any man is blameless, the husband of one wife, and his children are believers and not open to the charge of being profligate or insubordinate. For a bishop, as God’s steward, must be blameless. . . (emphases added).