← Apostolic Succession
Ephesians 2:19-22
So then you are no longer strangers and sojourners, but you are fellow citizens with the saints and members of the household of God, built upon the foundation of the apostles and prophets, Christ Jesus himself being the cornerstone, in whom the whole structure is joined together and grows into a holy temple in the Lord; in whom you also are built into it for a dwelling place of God in the Spirit.
Catholic Perspective
St. Paul teaches that the Church is founded on the God-given authority of the apostles, whom Jesus first commissions to make disciples of all nations (Matt. 28:18-20). Christ the King is the cornerstone (see Luke 1:32-33), illustrating that the Church Jesus establishes will last long after the death of his apostles, beginning with the leadership of the first apostolic successor, Matthias (Acts 1:24-26).
Common Objections
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|WHEN A CONTRACTOR CONSTRUCTS A BUILDING, HE LAYS THE FOUNDATION ONCE. HE DOESN’T KEEP POURING THE FOUNDATION.
Next Verse
1 Corinthians 12:27-29
Now you are the body of Christ and individually members of it. And God has appointed in the church first apostles, second prophets, third teachers, then workers of miracles, then healers, helpers, administrators, speakers in various kinds of tongues. Are all apostles? Are all prophets? Are all teachers? Do all work miracles?