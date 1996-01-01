← Apostolic Succession
1 Timothy 5:22
Do not be hasty in the laying on of hands, nor participate in another man’s sins; keep yourself pure.
Catholic Perspective
St. Paul cautions not to lay hands—the means by which Church leadership is conferred—to men unworthy of the ministry. As he teaches earlier in his First Letter to Timothy, “If any one aspires to the office of bishop, he desires a noble task. Now a bishop must be above reproach. . . (1 Tim. 3:1-7).
Common Objections
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|THE CONTEMPORARY CLERICAL ABUSE SCANDAL IS ONLY THE MOST RECENT EXAMPLE THAT THE CATHOLIC CHURCH APPOINTS CORRUPT MEN AS BISHOPS.
Next Verse
Titus 1:5
This is why I left you in Crete, that you might amend what was defective, and appoint elders in every town as I directed you, if any man is blameless, the husband of one wife, and his children are believers and not open to the charge of being profligate or insubordinate. For a bishop, as God’s steward, must be blameless. . . (emphases added).