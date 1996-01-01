2 Timothy 2:1-2

You then, my son, be strong in the grace that is in Christ Jesus, and what you have heard from me before many witnesses entrust to faithful men who will be able to teach others also.

Catholic Perspective

Paul indicates that there is to be a succession in the teaching ministry in the Church. Here he names the first four generations of that succession: (1) Paul’s own generation, (2) Timothy’s generation, (3) the men Timothy will teach, and (4) the ones they will teach. Other passages indicate that this ministry was passed down through ordination.