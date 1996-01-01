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Apostolic Succession

Titus 1:5

This is why I left you in Crete, that you might amend what was defective, and appoint elders in every town as I directed you, if any man is blameless, the husband of one wife, and his children are believers and not open to the charge of being profligate or insubordinate. For a bishop, as God’s steward, must be blameless. . . (emphases added).

Catholic Perspective

St. Paul explains how his apostolic ministry would be carried on by Christian leaders who succeeded and survived him. He designates Titus to serve as Bishop of Crete, directing him to appoint elders and bishops. “Elder” (Greek: presbyteroi) is a term that was sometimes used interchangeably in the earliest days of the Church with “bishops,” but which was eventually used to describe just the ordained priesthood; the English term “priest” or “presbyter” is derived from the Greek word for “elder.” Indeed, bishops were clearly distinguished from elders as the Church’s highest leaders by the end of the first century A.D., as Pope St. Clement and St. Ignatius of Antioch convey in their respective letters.

Similarly, St. Luke notes that the apostles Paul and Barnabas “appointed elders for them in every church” in Antioch and neighboring regions (Acts 14:23).

Common Objections

+THE LAYING ON OF HANDS DOES NOT MEAN SUBSEQUENT LEADERS IN THE CHURCH HAD THE SAME AUTHORITY AS THE APOSTLES.
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