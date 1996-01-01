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Apostolic Succession

1 Timothy 4:14

Neglect not the grace that is in thee, which was given thee by prophecy, with imposition of the hands of the priesthood” (Douay Rheims).

Catholic Perspective

Paul makes clear that the grace of the priesthood was given to Timothy through the laying on of hands. Notice that Paul says the grace can be neglected, which implies that the grace is permanent and thus can’t be lost (like the indelible mark that priests receive in ordination).

Common Objections

+PAUL ISN’T SPEAKING OF TIMOTHY’S ORDINATION TO THE PRIESTHOOD.
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Acts 1:20

For it is written in the book of Psalms, ‘Let his habitation become desolate, and let there be no one to live in it’; and ‘His office let another take.’
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