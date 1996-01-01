← Apostolic Succession
1 Timothy 4:14
Neglect not the grace that is in thee, which was given thee by prophecy, with imposition of the hands of the priesthood” (Douay Rheims).
Catholic Perspective
Paul makes clear that the grace of the priesthood was given to Timothy through the laying on of hands. Notice that Paul says the grace can be neglected, which implies that the grace is permanent and thus can’t be lost (like the indelible mark that priests receive in ordination).
Common Objections
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|PAUL ISN’T SPEAKING OF TIMOTHY’S ORDINATION TO THE PRIESTHOOD.