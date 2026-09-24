Blessed Fulton Sheen | Evangelizing a Nation Through Radio and TV

Through The Catholic Hour radio program, Bl. Fulton J. Sheen became one of the most recognized and revered persons in the Catholic Church in American during the twentieth century. He had a rare gift: he could make the deepest mysteries of the Faith accessible to rank-and-file faithful, drawing people in with his warmth and wit.

Born in Illinois and ordained a priest for the Diocese of Peoria, Fr. Sheen became a renowned teacher at The Catholic University of America. In time, he reached a national audience, first through his weekly radio presentations on The Catholic Hour (1930-1950) and then through his Life Is Worth Living TV program, which aired on the DuMont Television Network (1952-1955) and then ABC (1955-1957). He also served as the national director for the Propagation of the Faith (1950-1966), advancing the Church’s missionary efforts around the world. He also served as an auxiliary bishop in the Archdiocese of New York (1951-1966) and then as the Bishop of Rochester, New York (1966-1969), In addition, he authored sixty-six books. Sheen’s writings, lectures, and programs, continue to form the faithful and many others.

Blessed (Bl.) Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen (1895–1979) was one of the Catholic Church’s most effective communicators in the twentieth century—known for explaining the Catholic faith with charity and a joyful confidence centered in our Lord Jesus Christ (see 1 Cor. 1:30-31).

Archbishop Sheen knew that his mission—the mission Jesus gave his Catholic Church (Matt. 28:18-20)—involved winning hearts, which requires more than making persuasive arguments. He knew he had to help lead souls to encounter Jesus himself, which is why he made a daily hour in front of the Blessed Sacrament for fifty-five years, and also why he encouraged adoration of our Eucharistic Lord and reverent reception of Christ in Holy Communion.

A Preacher Who Brought the Faith to the Public Square

Long before “Catholic media” was a familiar phrase, Archbishop Sheen pioneered the way through his popular—yet penetrating—insights on both radio and television. Millions listened because he spoke clearly, without compromising the truth. He respected his audience, appealed to their consciences, and kept returning to the central message of God’s love, as exemplified by Christ crucified and risen for our redemption.

When he accepted the Emmy Award for “Most Outstanding Television Personality” in 1953, Bishop Sheen offered a line that captures both his humility and commitment to Scripture: “I wish to thank my four writers—Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John.” It was vintage Sheen: witty, yes, but reminding everyone that proclaiming Christ’s gospel message remained his preeminent mission.

Fulton Sheen and the Mission We Share

Catholic Answers exists to bring the truth of Jesus Christ to a world with many questions—and in that mission we stand in solidarity Archbishop Sheen. Long before podcasts, livestreams, and social media, Sheen used the best tools of his day to explain the Faith in a clear, inviting, and thus loving way. He understood that apologetics is never just about winning a point; it’s about opening a door for a someone to encounter Jesus Christ. That same conviction animates Catholic Answers today, and that’s why Sheen remains such an inspiring role model for our apostolic witness.

The Heart of His Message: Holiness, Not Hype

Sheen knew that Jesus Christ is the answer to all of our problems: personal, familial, occupational, political, and global. He also reached people through faith and reason, showing how communism, socialism, and other ideologies dehumanize man, while anyone solid society must be built upon nuclear families committed to the natural moral law. He also preached that spiritual maturity requires unswerving trust in the Lord, reminding the world that you cannot have Easter Sunday without Good Friday, a message Time Magazine distilled in featuring Sheen on its cover in April 1952.

Where to Begin with Fulton Sheen’s Books

Sheen wrote extensively, and a good number of his books have become classics.

Life of Christ is an excellent place to start. From the very beginning, Sheen makes clear why Jesus is “the way, and the truth, and the life” (John 14:6), explaining how he is the only person pre-announced in history to bear a salvific message to all mankind. In addition, Archbishop Sheen does not merely recount events from the Gospels; he also helps you contemplate the Lord and his life with reverence and wonder. Many readers finish it with a renewed desire to pray, repent, and follow Jesus more closely.

Another beloved book is Three to Get Married, especially for married and engaged couples. Sheen offers edifying insight, reminding husbands and wives they are one in Christ, which means they must witness the love of Jesus to each other every day, leaning on the Lord so that they can grow in holiness together. His tone is realistic and hopeful—an invitation to see marriage as a grace-filled covenant of true love, not a contract held together by mere feelings.

Fulton Sheen’s Voice: Memorable, Direct, and Human

Part of Sheen’s enduring appeal is that he sounded like a genuine father of souls. He could be witty without being flippant, firm without being harsh, and insightful without being pedantic.

His words often land because they are meant to move the will in the right direction, not merely appeal to the mind and heart not anchored in the truth. He exhorts us toward conversion, and he does so with a steady confidence that God can do far more with our lives than can we imagine (see Matt. 19:26).

Venerable Fulton Sheen and the Hope of Canonization

Many Catholics speak of Sheen as a “future saint,” and with good reason. The Church first recognized his heroic virtue in declaring him Venerable. The canonization process is careful by design, because saints are not spiritual celebrities. Saints are trustworthy witnesses the Church can hold up for the whole world.

He was beatified on September 24, 2026.

Until Bl. Fulton Sheen is canonized as a saint, we honor Sheen best by doing what he spent his life doing and urging others to do: proclaiming Christ, loving his Church, receiving the sacraments reverently, and thus living committed, joyful lives centered in the Lord.

Prayer for Fulton Sheen’s Intercession

Lord Jesus Christ, you gave your servant Fulton Sheen a burning love for the Eucharist and a gift for proclaiming your truth with clarity and charity. Through his intercession, draw us into deeper prayer, stronger faith, and a joyful courage that does not fear the world. If it is for your glory and the good of souls, advance his cause and raise him up among the saints of your Church. Amen. Bl. Fulton J. Sheen, pray for us.

Free Download | Fulton Sheen Prayer Card

Commonly Asked Questions

Did Fulton Sheen have a wife? People sometimes wonder whether Fulton Sheen was married. He was not; he lived the celibate (unmarried) vocation of a priest and bishop, living a single, chaste life as a “eunuch for the kingdom,” emulating Jesus and St. Paul (see Matt. 19:10-12; 1 Cor. 7:7-8).

People sometimes wonder whether Fulton Sheen was married. He was not; he lived the celibate (unmarried) vocation of a priest and bishop, living a single, chaste life as a “eunuch for the kingdom,” emulating Jesus and St. Paul (see Matt. 19:10-12; 1 Cor. 7:7-8). When did Fulton Sheen Die? Archbishop Fulton Sheen died on December 9, 1979, after a long struggle with heart disease in New York City. Multiple accounts testify that he died praying before his Eucharistic Lord Jesus in his private chapel. Given his love for the Blessed Mother, it was also fitting that he died the day after the Solemnity of her Immaculate Conception.

Archbishop Fulton Sheen died on December 9, 1979, after a long struggle with heart disease in New York City. Multiple accounts testify that he died praying before his Eucharistic Lord Jesus in his private chapel. Given his love for the Blessed Mother, it was also fitting that he died the day after the Solemnity of her Immaculate Conception. Was Fulton Sheen a Saint? Arguably yes, but he is not yet canonized. The Church has formally recognized him as Bl. Fulton J. Sheen, meaning his life of heroic virtue has been affirmed, and he was beatified in September 2026.

Arguably yes, but he is not yet canonized. The Church has formally recognized him as Bl. Fulton J. Sheen, meaning his life of heroic virtue has been affirmed, and he was beatified in September 2026. Where is Fulton Sheen buried? His tomb is at the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception in Peoria, Illinois, located in a side chapel.

His tomb is at the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception in Peoria, Illinois, located in a side chapel. Where can I watch Life Is Worth Living ? You can find episodes online through outlets that stream his TV series, including the Bishop Sheen website, EWTN.com, Formed.org, and YouTube.

You can find episodes online through outlets that stream his TV series, including the Bishop Sheen website, EWTN.com, Formed.org, and YouTube. What Fulton Sheen book should I start with? Many readers begin with Life of Christ for a deep, yet accessible presentation on the life of our Savior. Another good starting point is Life Is Worth Living for shorter, practical spiritual reflections. Also highly recommended his Sheen’s autobiography T re asure in Clay .

Many readers begin with Life of Christ for a deep, yet accessible presentation on the life of our Savior. Another good starting point is Life Is Worth Living for shorter, practical spiritual reflections. Also highly recommended his Sheen’s autobiography re . What Is Fulton Sheen’s most famous quote? One widely repeated line comes from his Emmy acceptance speech in 1953, in which he paid tribute to the authors of the four Gospels: “I wish to thank my four writers—Matthew, Mark, Luke and John.”

One widely repeated line comes from his Emmy acceptance speech in 1953, in which he paid tribute to the authors of the four Gospels: “I wish to thank my four writers—Matthew, Mark, Luke and John.” What are some other Fulton Sheen quotes? Fulton Sheen’s quotes were often brief but profound. Here are a few that illustrate his Christ-centered wisdom: If you do not live what you believe, you will end up believing what you live. Peace is not the absence of war; it is the presence of justice. The greatest love story of all time is contained in a tiny white Host.

Fulton Sheen’s quotes were often brief but profound. Here are a few that illustrate his Christ-centered wisdom: What is beatification? Beatification is the Church’s official declaration that a deceased person may be honored publicly in a limited way—usually in certain dioceses, communities, or religious orders—and also be called “Blessed.” It normally follows an investigation into the person’s life, confirmation of his great holiness, and the approval of a miracle gained through the person’s intercession (martyrs are an exception). Beatification precedes canonization.

Beatification is the Church’s official declaration that a deceased person may be honored publicly in a limited way—usually in certain dioceses, communities, or religious orders—and also be called “Blessed.” It normally follows an investigation into the person’s life, confirmation of his great holiness, and the approval of a miracle gained through the person’s intercession (martyrs are an exception). Beatification precedes canonization. What is canonization? Canonization is the Pope’s formal declaration that a deceased person is a saint in heaven and so may be venerated by the universal Church, not just in a region or more local community like a diocese. It normally follows beatification and, in most cases, the confirmation of a second miracle.

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