Did Fulton Sheen take a Permissive Stand on Contraception?

My friend read that in the years following the promulgation of Humanae Vitae (1968), Bishop Fulton Sheen began to take a more permissive stand on contraception than that taught by the Church. Please reassure me of his complete fidelity to Church teaching on this matter.

I can find no evidence whatsoever that Sheen ever took a permissive stand on contraception. He was true to the teachings of the Church on all matters of faith and morals. And if he had ever taken a liberal view of Humanae Vitae, he would be the poster boy for the dissenters. He is not.

Perhaps your friend was referring to an excerpt form Thomas C. Reeves’s book The Life and Times of Fulton J. Sheen, where Sheen was accused of “waffling” on Humanae Vitae during a 1969 David Frost television interview. According to Msgr. George Kelly’s review of that incident, Sheen’s response was simply misunderstood because it was not clearly articulated (see Kelly’s review at www.catholic.net).

Further proof of his fidelity to Church teaching on contraception is evidenced by the following excerpt from his book Three to Get Married: