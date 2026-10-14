OCIA | Catholic Answers Guide to Becoming Catholic

Which serves as a reminder that one becomes — and remains — a Catholic because of Jesus Christ, and despite the moral failures of Catholics, particularly Catholic leaders, during Church history (see Matt. 16:18; 28:20). Throughout salvation history, the Lord has always worked through imperfect human leaders, including Jacob, Moses, and King David in the Old Covenant era. That certainly doesn’t excuse sinful behavior, but keeping our eyes fixed on Jesus will remind us why we become and remain Catholic.

To attain and preserve this unity—and so that the world would correspondingly know and believe—Jesus established a visible Church with a visible leadership structure, founded on St. Peter, his apostolic confreres, and their successors (Eph. 2:19-22). Jesus also promised that the gates of hell would never prevail against his Church, and that he would remain with his Church always, until he visibly returns in glory at his Second Coming (see Matt. 16:18; 28:20; 25:31-33).

In redeeming humanity and offering eternal salvation to every man and woman, the Lord Jesus Christ restored and fulfilled the kingdom of Israel in founding his one Catholic Church (Luke 1:32-33; Matt. 16:18-19). Jesus commissions his Church to make disciples of all nation s (Matt. 28:18-20), praying that his disciples would be as one as he and the Father are one, so that the world would know that the Father sent him ( John 17:20-23 ).

In addition, so that his Church could effectively carry out its divine commission as the global family of God, Jesus gave his apostles and their successors the power to bind and loose (Matt. 18:15-18), which includes disciplinary oversight for how one becomes his disciple in full communion with his Catholic Church.

If you’re thinking about becoming Catholic, you’ve probably heard the terms OCIA and RCIA. You may wonder how long it takes to become a Catholic and why, what happens during the OCIA formation process, and also whether you necessarily have to go through OCIA to become a Catholic.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What Is OCIA?

OCIA stands for the “Order of Christian Initiation of Adults.” It is the normative formation process the Church has established to prepare adults to become Christ’s disciples as member of his Catholic Church, helping to them to understand and embrace the fullness of Christian truth. This formation culminates in a person’s receiving the life-giving sacraments Jesus instituted that are appropriate to their faith-journey circumstances.

You may be more familiar with the term RCIA, which stands for the “Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults.” OCIA is the current name for the formation process previously known as RCIA, so you will likely see both terms used online and perhaps also in your local Catholic parish.

OCIA is not a crash course in Catholicism; rather, it is a period of formation in which participants encounter Jesus more deeply, learning the foundations of Christianity and the fullness of Christ’s teachings, including with the aid of the Catechism of the Catholic Church (CCC). The discernment process also encompasses prayer and participation in parish life, including special liturgical rites in which one draws closer to Jesus and his Church.

Although people typically enter OCIA programs because they are considering becoming Catholic, participation does not obligate you to become a Catholic. So if you are simply curious about Catholicism and want to learn more about the Faith, you are very welcome to attend OCIA classes at your local parish.

Who Is OCIA For?

OCIA primarily serves adults who are considering becoming Catholic, and the formation process differs somewhat depending on your religious background.

For example, if you’ve never been baptized, you would enter OCIA as an inquirer or pre-catechumen and so prepare to receive all three sacraments of Christian initiation: baptism, confirmation, and the Eucharist.

On the other hand, if you’ve already received a valid Christian baptism, there is no need for this sacrament, unless there is no documentation of your having received a Trinitarian baptism. In such a case, you would receive a conditional baptism. On the other hand, if you’re inquiring as one who has received a valid Christian baptism, you would prepare to make a profession of faith and be received into full communion with the Catholic Church, including typically with the reception of confirmation and First Holy Communion (i.e., the Eucharist) at the Easter Vigil.

In some cases, baptism is required even though persons have undergone rituals according to the Trinitarian form, because one has been a member of a religious group which doesn’t recognize Jesus as the eternal Son of God and thus also doesn’t believe in the Holy Trinity. Examples include Mormons and Jehovah’s Witnesses.

In summary, because people come to the Church from different faith backgrounds, their preparation will differ, and yet they will be united in the common goal of becoming Catholic.

What Is the Difference Between OCIA and RCIA?

The fundamental difference between OCIA and RCIA is the name: Order of Christian Initiation of Adults vs. Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults.

As part of making new translations of key liturgical documents, the Church directed the name change in 2021, because “Order” is a better translation of the Latin Ordo, and also because OCIA better reflects that one typically goes through multiple rites in the process of becoming Catholic, not a single one. In addition, following approval by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and the Holy See, the new English and Spanish OCIA translations became mandatory on Ash Wednesday 2025.

Still, if you hear some Catholics referring to your parish OCIA formation program as RCIA, know that you’re in the right place and that they’re just using the former term out of habit.

How Long Does OCIA Take?

OCIA programs typically run 7-8 months, beginning in September and culminating at the Easter Vigil in the spring. In addition, dioceses and parishes strive to accommodate sincere, well-formed seekers, and thus sometimes welcome such persons into OCIA programs as late as December or possibly early January.

Consequently, the Church’s initiation process is ultimately based on a person’s preparation and circumstances, rather than simply completing a predetermined number of classes.

For both unbaptized and baptized persons, OCIA is the normative means to provide formation in the Faith. In exceptional circumstances, a parish pastor may expedite entry into full communion with the Church for a baptized Christian who is well-prepared to become Catholic. However, a pastor may ask such a well-formed person to participate in OCIA, including for the benefit of others in this normative formation program.

One’s becoming Catholic can be delayed if a person is struggling with one or more teachings of Jesus and his Church, with the parish family continuing to accompany him on his faith journey. In addition, if one is divorced and invalidly remarried, a person will have to wait until if and when he or she receives an annulment to complete the OCIA process.

Your parish priest or OCIA director will help determine what preparation is appropriate.

Is OCIA Required to Become Catholic?

While OCIA is the normative formation process by which people become Catholic, the Church sometimes permits more expedited entry into the Church if someone is well-prepared. Such exceptions are made under the authority of the local diocesan bishop, who typically delegate such decisions to the judgment of his parish pastors. Exceptions are made for already baptized Christians vs. someone who has never been baptized and thus who is less likely to be formed well in the Faith, although exceptions for the unbaptized can be made in danger of death (CIC, canon 865 §2).

In general, the Church distinguishes between unbaptized catechumens preparing for baptism and already-baptized Christians seeking reception into full communion with the Church, and their preparation will differ a bit based on the sacraments they need to receive.

In addition, someone who has already received extensive Christian (including Catholic) formation will likely not need as much formation as someone embracing Christianity for the first time; and yet such a better-formed person is often encouraged to go through a whole OCIA program, including to help benefit those in the formation class who are not as well-formed as he.

If you are interested in becoming Catholic, or just exploring more about the Faith, please contact a parish in your local area. Seeking the counsel of a faithful Catholic friend or family member can benefit you in choosing a local OCIA parish program.

Is OCIA a Sacrament?

No. OCIA is not a sacrament. It is the normative formation program that prepares people to enter fully into the life of the Catholic Church, including receiving, based on the state of someone’s faith journey, the needed sacraments of initiation which Jesus established.

For the unbaptized, that means preparation for all three sacraments of initiation: baptism, confirmation, and the Eucharist.

For someone who has already been validly baptized, they will prepare to enter into full communion with the Church through reception of the remaining sacraments of initiation, typically confirmation and the Eucharist.

An exception would be an adult Eastern Orthodox Christian who had previously received the sacraments of initiation, which are valid in Eastern Orthodox churches, and so for whom OCIA is not required for their entrance into full communion with the Church. Still, such a Christian may desire to go through OCIA because of his lack of formation and/or to help overcome some misunderstandings about Catholicism. He would prepare to make a profession of faith and receive Holy Communion for the first time as a Catholic, and he would also receive the sacrament of reconciliation-confession in preparation of the Easter Vigil, or in preparing to enter into full communion with the Catholic Church earlier.

When Do People in OCIA Become Catholic?

The traditional day on which people enter the Catholic Church is the Easter Vigil, which is especially fitting because Christ’s triumph over sin, death, and the devil in rising from the dead makes possible the life he communicates to us through his sacraments, beginning with how catechumens have their sins forgiven and become temples of the Holy Spirit through baptism (CCC 1265-1266).

In the season of fall, shortly before or early in Advent, parishes will celebrate the Rite of Acceptance for those unbaptized persons who publicly profess their desire to become Catholics. There is also the parallel Rite of Welcoming for those who are already baptized. In making their profession, they are henceforth known as catechumens and candidates, respectively.

On the First Sunday of Lent, catechumens and candidates from various parishes gather together with their diocesan bishop in the diocesan cathedral. The bishop celebrates the Rite of Election with catechumens, whereas he exhorts candidates in the Call to Continuing Conversion.

During the season of Lent, both catechumens and candidates enter a period of purification and study, an intense period of final preparation for the Easter Vigil that includes prayer, fasting, and almsgiving. For catechumens, this includes the three scrutinies on the Third, Fourth, and Fifth Sundays of Lent, with three associated Gospel readings to help them better understand their need for God’s spiritual healing and strength in anticipation of receiving baptism. In consecutive Sundays, they hear proclaimed Jesus’ encounter with the woman at the well (John 4:5-42), his healing of the man born blind (John 9:1-41), and his raising of Lazarus (John 11:1-45). In turn, candidates prepare to receive the sacrament of reconciliation-confession.

Strongly recommended throughout the OCIA process are plentiful opportunities for Eucharistic adoration, so that catechumens and candidates can increasingly draw nearer to our Eucharistic Lord Jesus Christ.

If a catechumen or candidate is not ready to become Catholic at the Easter Vigil, his reception can be delayed, with the parish family continuing to accompany him on his faith journey.

Why Does Becoming a Catholic Take So Long?

One can make parallels between OCIA and the marriage preparation process. The Church does not permit a Catholic couple to get married on the day they are engaged. Rather, under the guidance of the Church, the couple need to further discern whether they are indeed called to marriage, and dioceses require that they go through at least six months of marriage preparation. Marriage is a lifelong commitment with eternal-life implications, both for them and their prospective children, and so the Church wants a couple to make sure they are prepared well to make such a serious commitment.

Similarly, the 7-8 months of a standard OCIA program is designed to help someone discern well the serious commitment of becoming a disciple of Christ in his Catholic Church.

Some Christians may object, noting that the apostles baptized three thousand people on the first Day of Pentecost (Act 2:37-41). Such an objection fails to see that these first converts were already well-formed because of their Jewish faith which anticipated a Messiah, which Jesus fulfilled in restoring and fulfilling the Davidic kingdom of Israel in establishing his Catholic Church. In addition, given that many Christians fell away from the Faith in the early Church, including because of Roman persecutions, the Church gradually instituted a more extensive intellectual and moral formation process for a more extended period of time: the catechumenate, which comes from the Greek word to instruct or teach.

Those who fell away in the early Church were known as the lapsi, the Latin term for those who had lapsed in turning away from discipleship in Christ. In this light, altar calls and related revivals can serve a purpose, but they are the beginning of a faith-formation process, not its conclusion, lest a new believer wither for lack of roots in time of trial, or be led astray by the cares of the world and other temptations (see Matt. 13:20-22).

Even after one becomes Catholic, one’s parish will continue the formation process, typically through Pentecost, in a period known as mystagogy, in which the Church helps fledgling Catholics further deepen their knowledge and experience of the teachings and life of the Faith. Still, to be clear, growth in knowledge and related holiness constitute a lifelong process, as is befitting a disciple of Christ.

How Do I Join OCIA?

If you’re interested in becoming Catholic and thus participating in OCIA, the first step is to contact a parish near you, and you may benefit from the input of a faithful Catholic family member or friend in guiding you to a local parish family. The priest pastor of the parish or the OCIA coordinator will ordinarily want to talk with you about your religious background, including whether you have been baptized and what is drawing you toward the Catholic Church.

Remember, you do not need to have everything figured out before making that initial contact with a local parish, or even joining an OCIA program. OCIA exists precisely because entering the Church is a process of discernment and gradual conversion to Christ in the fullness of the Faith.

Commonly Asked Questions

What does OCIA stand for? OCIA stands for “Order of Christian Initiation of Adults.”

OCIA stands for “Order of Christian Initiation of Adults.” How long does OCIA take? There is no single required length of time for every person. However, parish programs typically run for 7-8 months, beginning in September and culminating at the Easter Vigil in the spring. In addition, the amount of preparation you would need depends on your baptismal status, Christian formation, and overall readiness to enter the Church.

There is no single required length of time for every person. However, parish programs typically run for 7-8 months, beginning in September and culminating at the Easter Vigil in the spring. In addition, the amount of preparation you would need depends on your baptismal status, Christian formation, and overall readiness to enter the Church. Is OCIA required to become Catholic? Some form of significant faith formation preparation is required, but not everyone follows the exact same formation process. An unbaptized person who is preparing for baptism has different needs from an already-baptized Christian seeking full communion with the Catholic Church. In the unusual circumstances of a well-formed Christian, a pastor may expedite his reception into the Church apart from OCIA.

Some form of significant faith formation preparation is required, but not everyone follows the exact same formation process. An unbaptized person who is preparing for baptism has different needs from an already-baptized Christian seeking full communion with the Catholic Church. In the unusual circumstances of a well-formed Christian, a pastor may expedite his reception into the Church apart from OCIA. Do I have to go through OCIA if I am already baptized? Typically, yes you do, though not in the exact same way as an unbaptized person. A validly baptized Christian is not baptized again, although he usually will be directed to go through OCIA before being welcomed into full communion with the Catholic Church.

Typically, yes you do, though not in the exact same way as an unbaptized person. A validly baptized Christian is not baptized again, although he usually will be directed to go through OCIA before being welcomed into full communion with the Catholic Church. Is OCIA a sacrament? OCIA is not a sacrament. It is a formation program designed to prepare someone to become Catholic, and which culminates in receiving the sacraments of baptism, confirmation, and/or the Eucharist, depending on the circumstances of your faith journey.

OCIA is not a sacrament. It is a formation program designed to prepare someone to become Catholic, and which culminates in receiving the sacraments of baptism, confirmation, and/or the Eucharist, depending on the circumstances of your faith journey. What sacraments do people receive through OCIA ? An unbaptized adult receives baptism, confirmation, and the Eucharist, the three sacraments of Christian initiation. A person who has already been validly baptized does not receive baptism again, but instead typically receives confirmation and the Eucharist, as well as the sacrament of reconciliation-confession as part of his preparation to receive the other two.

? An unbaptized adult receives baptism, confirmation, and the Eucharist, the three sacraments of Christian initiation. A person who has already been validly baptized does not receive baptism again, but instead typically receives confirmation and the Eucharist, as well as the sacrament of reconciliation-confession as part of his preparation to receive the other two. Do people in OCIA become Catholic at the Easter Vigil ? Yes, after going through OCIA, most people do, with catechumens and candidates receiving the sacraments of initiation they respectively need at the Easter Vigil. However, not every person who enters the Catholic Church is received on that night, and the Church continues to accompany those who are not prepared by the time of the Easter Vigil.

? Yes, after going through OCIA, most people do, with catechumens and candidates receiving the sacraments of initiation they respectively need at the Easter Vigil. However, not every person who enters the Catholic Church is received on that night, and the Church continues to accompany those who are not prepared by the time of the Easter Vigil. Why does becoming a Catholic and the OCIA process take so long? It’s similar to getting married. The Church doesn’t permit couples to marry on the day they get engaged, given the lifelong commitment marriage entails. Similarly, becoming a disciple of Jesus in his Catholic Church is a serious, lifelong commitment, and so the Church requires a person to go through a process of extensive formation over an extended period time, lest he fall away in times of trial or other temptation.

It’s similar to getting married. The Church doesn’t permit couples to marry on the day they get engaged, given the lifelong commitment marriage entails. Similarly, becoming a disciple of Jesus in his Catholic Church is a serious, lifelong commitment, and so the Church requires a person to go through a process of extensive formation over an extended period time, lest he fall away in times of trial or other temptation. Can I become Catholic if I’m divorced and remarried? It’s possible, but the Church will need to examine whether your previous marriage was validly contracted, as well as any previous marriage of your civilly married spouse.

It’s possible, but the Church will need to examine whether your previous marriage was validly contracted, as well as any previous marriage of your civilly married spouse. Can I become Catholic online? While online resources can help you understand Catholic teaching and otherwise prepare you well, becoming Catholic involves entering the sacramental life of the Church in person. The best first step is to contact a local parish and speak with the priest pastor or OCIA coordinator.

While online resources can help you understand Catholic teaching and otherwise prepare you well, becoming Catholic involves entering the sacramental life of the Church in person. The best first step is to contact a local parish and speak with the priest pastor or OCIA coordinator. How do I join OCIA ? Contact a parish near you and tell them you are interested in becoming Catholic, and you may benefit from the input of faithful Catholic family member or friend in guiding you to a local parish family. The parish staff member with whom you talk will connect you with the priest pastor and/or OCIA team leader.

? Contact a parish near you and tell them you are interested in becoming Catholic, and you may benefit from the input of faithful Catholic family member or friend in guiding you to a local parish family. The parish staff member with whom you talk will connect you with the priest pastor and/or OCIA team leader. Where can I find OCIA near me? Start by contacting a nearby Catholic parish or checking that parish website for information about OCIA, adult faith formation, or becoming Catholic. If nothing is listed, call the parish office directly. Again, a faithful Catholic friend or family member can provide help in guiding you to a local parish family.

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