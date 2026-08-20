The Seven Sacraments | A Comprehensive List of the Catholic Sacraments

The seven sacraments, instituted by Christ, are outward signs that confer inward grace: Baptism, Confirmation, Eucharist, Reconciliation (aka. Confession and Penance), Anointing of the Sick, Holy Orders, and Matrimony.

efficacious signs of grace, instituted by Christ and entrusted to the Church, by which divine life is dispensed to us. The visible rites by which the sacraments are celebrated signify and make present the graces proper to each sacrament. They bear fruit in those who receive them with the required dispositions. ( CCC 1131 )

The Catechism of the Catholic Church (CCC) states that sacraments are

What Are the Seven Sacraments in the Catholic Church?

Here is a complete list of the seven sacraments:

Historical note: The Church’s definitive teaching that there are seven sacraments was articulated in councils such as Lyons and Florence and reaffirmed at Trent; earlier usage of the term “sacrament” sometimes varied, but the sevenfold list is the Church’s settled doctrine. (Did the Church change the number of the sacraments?)

Books

20 Answers: The Sacraments

Baptism Now Saves You

The Eucharist Is Really Jesus