Eric Sammons is the author of the new book “The Old Evangelization: How to Spread the Faith Like Jesus Did” from Catholic Answers Press. A former Evangelical, entered the Catholic Church in 1993. He has been involved in Catholic evangelization efforts for more than two decades, including five years as a diocesan director of evangelization. He is the father of seven children, author of several books, and a professional writer/editor. His website “Swimming Upstream” can be found at ericsammons.com.
More by Eric Sammons
St. Edward the Martyr, a Saint for Today 04/02/2020
Frontier Apologetics 08/08/2019
God with Us 05/10/2019
The Resurrection and Evangelization 04/29/2019
Is It Intolerant to Share the Faith? 03/12/2019
The Secret Weapon of Evangelization 02/20/2019
Ultramontanism 01/21/2019
How the Pro-Life Movement Made Me Catholic 01/14/2019
Kenosis 01/11/2019
Filioque 01/06/2019
Does Doctrine Change? 10/17/2018
The Scandal of the Church 09/20/2018
The Power of Jesus' Name 07/31/2018
When It's Time to Stop Evangelizing 06/20/2018
Situational Evangelization 05/24/2018
The Five Circles of Evangelization 04/26/2018
Don't Forget the Second Mark 03/23/2018
When the Parish Next Door Doesn't Work 02/23/2018
Jesus Isn't Your Buddy 01/25/2018
Are You Ready for the Singularity? 12/21/2017
How to Offend Like Jesus 11/16/2017
The Heresy of Low Expectations 10/13/2017
Be Honest: Are You Afraid to Evangelize? 05/25/2017
Seven Myths About Catholic Evangelization 05/03/2017
