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Divinity of Christ
The New Testament proclaims that Jesus is not just a man. He is also God. Since the very beginning, Christians have recognized Jesus as God incarnate.
John 1:1
In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.
John 8:57-59
The Jews then said to him, “You are not yet fifty years old, and have you seen Abraham?” Jesus said to them, “Truly, truly, I say to you, before Abraham was, I am.” So they took up stones to throw at him; but Jesus hid himself, and went out of the temple.
John 20:27-28
Then he said to Thomas, “Put your finger here, and see my hands; and put out your hand, and place it in my side; do not be faithless, but believing.” Thomas answered him, “My Lord and my God!”