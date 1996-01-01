← Divinity of Christ
John 8:57-59
The Jews then said to him, “You are not yet fifty years old, and have you seen Abraham?” Jesus said to them, “Truly, truly, I say to you, before Abraham was, I am.” So they took up stones to throw at him; but Jesus hid himself, and went out of the temple.
Catholic Perspective
John clearly reaffirms that Jesus is God, and because he takes for himself the divine name his heavenly Father first revealed to Moses (Exod. 3:14), many of his Jewish followers sought to kill him. Had Jesus not claimed equality with God, the Jews would not have sought his death for blasphemy (John 19:7).
Yet, Jesus clearly identifies himself, the visible man his Jewish followers see, with the divine I AM, thereby making plain he is both God and man.
Common Objections
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|JESUS’S LIMITATIONS ARE EVIDENT IN THE BIBLE.