John 8:57-59

John clearly reaffirms that Jesus is God, and because he takes for himself the divine name his heavenly Father first revealed to Moses (Exod. 3:14), many of his Jewish followers sought to kill him. Had Jesus not claimed equality with God, the Jews would not have sought his death for blasphemy (John 19:7).

Yet, Jesus clearly identifies himself, the visible man his Jewish followers see, with the divine I AM, thereby making plain he is both God and man.