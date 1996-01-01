← Divinity of Christ
John 1:1
In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.
Catholic Perspective
In the prologue of John’s Gospel, the evangelist echoes the creation account in the book of Genesis. However, he makes it clear that “the Word,” which was present at the very beginning of existence was both with God and was also God. Later, John tells us that the Word became flesh and “dwelt among us” as Jesus Christ (1:14). This means that, for all eternity, Jesus Christ exists with and is also God—in other words, Jesus is God.
Common Objections
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|THE CORRECT TRANSLATION OF THIS PASSAGE IS ‘THE WORD WAS A GOD.’
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|JESUS SAYS THE FATHER IS GREATER THAN HIM.