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Divinity of Christ

John 1:1

In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.

Catholic Perspective

In the prologue of John’s Gospel, the evangelist echoes the creation account in the book of Genesis. However, he makes it clear that “the Word,” which was present at the very beginning of existence was both with God and was also God. Later, John tells us that the Word became flesh and “dwelt among us” as Jesus Christ (1:14). This means that, for all eternity, Jesus Christ exists with and is also God—in other words, Jesus is God.

Common Objections

+THE CORRECT TRANSLATION OF THIS PASSAGE IS ‘THE WORD WAS A GOD.’
+JESUS SAYS THE FATHER IS GREATER THAN HIM.
The Bible Is A Catholic BookThe Bible Is A Catholic Book

Next Verse

John 8:57-59

The Jews then said to him, “You are not yet fifty years old, and have you seen Abraham?” Jesus said to them, “Truly, truly, I say to you, before Abraham was, I am.” So they took up stones to throw at him; but Jesus hid himself, and went out of the temple.
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