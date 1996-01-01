John 20:27-28

When the Greeks in Lystra mistook Paul and Barnabas for the gods Zeus and Hermes, the two men tore their garments and reminded the crowd that they were humans (Acts 14:14–15). In Revelation 19:10, John is temporarily overwhelmed and falls at the feet of an angel, but the angel tells him, “You must not do that!”

In other Scripture passages we are told explicitly when the apostles say something in error. When Peter says that he will build tents for Jesus, Moses, and Elijah during the Transfiguration, Luke notes that Peter did “not know what he said” (Luke 9:33), and Mark writes that, “He did not know what to say…” (Mark 9:6). Jesus is always quick to correct the apostles when they act or speak in error (Matt. 16:7-12; Matt. 16:21-23; Luke 9:54-55).

But when Thomas calls Jesus “God,” Jesus does not correct him, because there is nothing to correct: Jesus is God.