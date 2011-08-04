Is Our Marriage Sacramental Now?

Question:
My husband and I were married in the Catholic Church. My husband was a baptized Catholic, but I had not yet been baptized at the time. I have since been baptized. Is our marriage now sacramental?
Answer:
For marriage to be sacramental both spouses must be baptized. Prior to your baptism your marriage was presumably valid but not sacramental. When you became baptized your marriage automatically became sacramental.
So what does this mean for your marriage? The Catechism explains:
“By reason of their state in life and of their order, [Christian spouses] have their own special gifts in the people of God.” This grace proper to the sacrament of matrimony is intended to perfect the couple’s love and to strengthen their indissoluble unity. By this grace they “help one another to attain holiness in their married life and in welcoming and educating their children.” (CCC 1641; cf. Lumen Gentium 11)
