Jim Blackburn

Apologist, Author, and Speaker

Jim Blackburn is a Catholic Apologist, Author, and Speaker. He holds a Masters Degree in Theology from John Paul the Great Catholic University and is the author of several books including 101 Quick Questions With Catholic Answers: Marriage, Divorce, and Annulment20 Answers: Scripture and Tradition, 20 Answers: The Papacy, and 20 Answers: Divorce and Remarriage. Jim supervised the Q&A department during his tenure with Catholic Answers where he has also contributed dozens of articles to Catholic Answers Magazine as well as been a regular guest on the Catholic Answers Live radio program for more than ten years.

If you are interested in booking Jim Blackburn for an upcoming event, please contact Catholic Answers at (619) 387-7200 x323 or click here for more information.

