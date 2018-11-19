Jim Blackburn is a Catholic Apologist, Author, and Speaker. He holds a Masters Degree in Theology from John Paul the Great Catholic University and is the author of several books including 101 Quick Questions With Catholic Answers: Marriage, Divorce, and Annulment, 20 Answers: Scripture and Tradition, 20 Answers: The Papacy, and 20 Answers: Divorce and Remarriage. Jim supervised the Q&A department during his tenure with Catholic Answers where he has also contributed dozens of articles to Catholic Answers Magazine as well as been a regular guest on the Catholic Answers Live radio program for more than ten years.

