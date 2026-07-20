Emily Dinneny joined Catholic Answers in July 2025 as a Digital Marketer. In this role, she manages the organization’s monthly donor program and works to expand its reach through digital platforms.

Emily earned degrees in philosophy and cognitive & behavioral neuroscience from Loyola University Chicago in 2023. A convert to the Catholic faith, she was first introduced to the Church through online apologetics, giving her a deep personal connection to the mission of Catholic Answers.

She also runs her own apologetics social media accounts, @Catholic.Converts, where she has built an audience of more than 100,000 followers across platforms. She has also shared her conversion story publicly, including an appearance on Fox News Channel during a segment on youth conversions.

Emily has a strong devotion to saints Thérèse of Lisieux, Zélie Martin, Augustine of Hippo, and Thomas More. In her free time, she enjoys rucking, baking, and visiting French bakeries with her husband.