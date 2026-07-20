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Emily Dinneny

2026-07-20T12:15:40Digital Marketer

Emily Dinneny joined Catholic Answers in July 2025 as a Digital Marketer. In this role, she manages the organization’s monthly donor program and works to expand its reach through digital platforms.

Emily earned degrees in philosophy and cognitive & behavioral neuroscience from Loyola University Chicago in 2023. A convert to the Catholic faith, she was first introduced to the Church through online apologetics, giving her a deep personal connection to the mission of Catholic Answers.

She also runs her own apologetics social media accounts, @Catholic.Converts, where she has built an audience of more than 100,000 followers across platforms. She has also shared her conversion story publicly, including an appearance on Fox News Channel during a segment on youth conversions.

Emily has a strong devotion to saints Thérèse of Lisieux, Zélie Martin, Augustine of Hippo, and Thomas More. In her free time, she enjoys rucking, baking, and visiting French bakeries with her husband.

More by Emily Dinneny

A Better Story Than "The Odyssey" 07/17/2026
The Real Victims of No-Fault Divorce 07/10/2026
The Church on Moms in the Workforce 07/02/2026
Modern Lessons from St. Thomas More 06/22/2026
Catholic Colleges Are Leading Souls to Satan 06/19/2026
Abortion for Any Reason…Including Sexism? 06/04/2026
Is Marriage Really Less Valuable Than a College Degree? 05/19/2026
What Do Scientologists Actually Believe? 05/13/2026
Martin Luther Was No Prophet 05/05/2026
And the Winner Is . . . Jesus Christ! 02/04/2026
Don't Make Your Baby into a Necklace 11/20/2025
Total Depravity Is Totally Wrong 09/10/2025
Designer Babies? Just Say No 08/14/2025
Confusion About Brain Death 08/05/2025
How the Outdated Became Empowering 07/25/2025
Liturgy Wars to a Young Woman 06/27/2025
When "Pro-Abortion" Is Just "Pro-Ableism" 12/20/2024
Don't Reduce Faith to Arguments 11/11/2024
At War with Satan for the Unborn 08/01/2024
When Was Abraham Justified? 04/08/2024
'Faith Alone' Takes Hits From Everywhere 03/13/2024
Turning the Tables on a Protestant Prooftext 02/19/2024
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