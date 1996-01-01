Equip Your Parish with the Truth

Free and low-cost resources from Catholic Answers to help you catechize, evangelize, and energize your parish.

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Parish Resources

Welcome to Catholic Answers Parish Resources—your hub for equipping the faithful with clarity and confidence in the Catholic faith. Designed especially for pastors, DREs, and parish ministry leaders, we offer a growing library of free and affordable resources to help deepen parishioners’ understanding of what the Church teaches and why. Everything here is created by Catholic Answers to be faithful, clear, and easy to use in real parish life. From bulletin inserts, how-to guides, parish kits, and bulk materials to help your community meet Christ and love his Church.

Featured This Month: Fulton Sheen Prayer Card

Prayer Card:

Free Downloadable Resources

Bulletin Ad Templates

Download our Catholic Answers ads zip file containing for your parish bulletin. You’ll find multiple ad sizes for your use.

This is a Catholic Answers Live ad you may also use in your bulletin.

Catholic Answers Podcast in Spanish

Learn all about Repuestas Catolicas and share it with your Spanish-speaking community. Feel free to print this PDF postcard and insert in your bulletin.

Sunday Readings and Homilies

Podcast

Get the meaning behind Sunday’s Mass readings. Fridays, Karlo Broussard walks you through Scripture with clear reasoning to help you explain the Faith. In our podcast, Sunday Catholic Word with Dr. Karlo Broussard, he unpacks the Sunday readings to help you explain and defend the Faith. It’s the only podcast that turns Sunday’s readings into clear Catholic apologetics. Listen to the latest…

Homily

Fr. Samuel Keyes provides his homily each week right here on catholic.com. Read the latest…

Bulk Items for Parish Distribution

Give your parishioners solid, faithful answers—without straining your budget. Catholic Answers offers deeply discounted bulk pricing, an ongoing 40% parish discount, tax-exempt ordering, and personal service to help you get the right books and booklets into the right hands. Call to get set-up today and start ordering.

Get a Bulk Quote: 800-890-0461 or parishpartners@catholic.com

Why Parishes Choose Us

Deep bulk savings – Stock up for OCIA, sacrament prep, small groups, and welcome tables.

40% parish discount – Reliable savings on qualifying orders all year.

Tax-exempt ordering – Fast setup with your exemption certificate (set-up required before placing an order).

Book-gifting opportunities – Affordable ways to place trusted resources in every pew, ministry, and mailbox.

Personal service – A real person helps you choose titles, build bundles, and meet deadlines.

Where These Resources Shine

OCIA & Adult Faith Formation – Foundations, apologetics, and common questions.

Sacrament Prep – Baptism, First Communion, Confirmation, and Marriage prep.

Parish Evangelization – Entry-level booklets for seekers and returning Catholics.

Small Groups & Bible Studies – Clear, faithful guides to spark discussion.

Welcome & Seasonal Outreach – Narthex racks, gift bags, missions, retreats, and holy day handouts.

Parish Kits

Equip your vestibule fast. Join the Parish Partner program as a Parish Ambassador and we’ll mail a FREE Welcome Kit with handouts, bookmarks, and quick-start guidance. Complete the form to become one of our valued ambassadors and someone will contact you to get started.

How-To Guides

Catholic Answers make evangelization easy. One way we do that is by sharing ways we are working together with parishes, diocese, ministries, and other groups. Here’s one way we worked with the Archdiocese of San Francisco during the Eucharistic Revival.

Co-Workers in the Vineyard: The Archdiocese of San Francisco

Long known for our desire to work hand-in-hand with as many other organizations in the Lord’s vineyard as possible, Catholic Answers has been collaborating with the Archdiocese of San Francisco in several ways the past few years. The relationship was first initiated after a presentation by Catholic Answers president Christopher Check and Chief Operating Officer Jon Sorensen to the archdiocesan chancery in December 2022.

Today, this partnership includes Catholic Answers content shared in every issue of Catholic San Francisco magazine—including everything from Catholic Answers Q&A, Catholic Answers book excerpts, and even Catholic Answers-developed crossword puzzles. It has also featured 3,000 copies of Why We’re Pro-Life handed out during the West Coast “Walk for Life,” more than 50,000 copies of Catholic Answers books distributed in both English and Spanish, and CA booklets and pamphlets given out at archdiocesan parish events associated with Christmas and Easter Masses, Eucharistic Congress events, and Rosary Rallies. There is also a joint writing project with Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone in the works, and the Catholic Answers Studios team has been consulting the archdiocese in the design and building of a new recording studio. Soon, apologist Joe Heschmeyer will be the featured guest speaker at the archdiocese’s Catholic School Convocation in the spring of 2024.

Peter Marlow, director of communications for the archdiocese and a great friend to the apostolate, said recently,

“Every engagement with Catholic Answers here at the Archdiocese of San Francisco deeply enriches our archdiocese.”

All of us at Catholic Answers are excited for the continued growth of this partnership, and we hope that it can serve as a model for other diocesan collaborations, some of which (like our relationship with the Diocese of Tulsa, Oklahoma) are already underway. We are especially grateful to Archbishop Cordileone for welcoming our joining together with the Archdiocese of San Francisco and for his desire to work together with us to share the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Email Sign-Up

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