Karlo Broussard, a native of Southern Louisiana, left a promising musical career to devote himself full-time to the work of Catholic apologetics.

As a staff apologist and speaker for Catholic Answers, he travels the country and the world giving talks on apologetics, biblical studies, theology, and philosophy.

Karlo has published articles on a variety of subjects in Catholic Answers Magazine, is a regular guest on Catholic Answers Live, and is an active writer for Catholic Answers Magazine Online at catholic.com.

Karlo holds undergraduate and graduate degrees in theology from Catholic Distance University and the Augustine Institute, along with masters in philosophy from Holy Apostles College and Seminary.

He also worked for several years in an apprenticeship with nationally known author and theologian Fr. Robert J. Spitzer at the Magis Center of Reason and Faith.

Karlo is one of the most dynamic and gifted Catholic speakers on the circuit today, communicating with precision of thought, a genuine love for God, and an enthusiasm that inspires.

You can view Karlo’s online videos at KarloBroussard.com.

If you are interested in booking Karlo Broussard for an upcoming event, please contact Catholic Answers at (619) 387-7200 x323 or click here for more information.