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Trinity
Although there is one God, Scripture reveals that there are three divine Persons. The Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit are co-equal persons of the Holy Trinity, sharing one divine nature.
John 17:5
So now, Father, glorify me in your own presence with the glory that I had in your presence before the world existed.
Phil. 2:6-7
Though he was in the form of God, did not count equality with God a thing to be grasped, but emptied himself, taking the form of a servant, being born in the likeness of men.