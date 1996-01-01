Phil. 2:6-7

Though he was in the form of God, did not count equality with God a thing to be grasped, but emptied himself, taking the form of a servant, being born in the likeness of men.

Catholic Perspective

This passage shows the Son did not come into existence in the Incarnation as a “mode” or “role” of the Father. Instead, the Son existed with the Father before the Incarnation and equally shared in the divine nature, which shows that God is more than one person.

Common Objections