So now, Father, glorify me in your own presence with the glory that I had in your presence before the world existed.

Catholic Perspective

Jesus says he shares in God’s glory and was with God before the world was made. “Since the Son is addressing the Father and refers to the glory he shared with the Father before creation, it is most natural to draw the conclusion that the personal relationship expressed in that moment of time refers to a relationship that is eternal” (Mark McNeil, All in the Name, 87-88).

Common Objections

+ JESUS AND THE FATHER ARE THE SAME PERSON.