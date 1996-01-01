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Trinity

John 17:5

So now, Father, glorify me in your own presence with the glory that I had in your presence before the world existed.

Catholic Perspective

Jesus says he shares in God’s glory and was with God before the world was made. “Since the Son is addressing the Father and refers to the glory he shared with the Father before creation, it is most natural to draw the conclusion that the personal relationship expressed in that moment of time refers to a relationship that is eternal” (Mark McNeil, All in the Name, 87-88).

Common Objections

+JESUS AND THE FATHER ARE THE SAME PERSON.
+THE BIBLE INDICATES JESUS IS THE FATHER.
The Bible Is A Catholic BookThe Bible Is A Catholic Book

Next Verse

Phil. 2:6-7

Though he was in the form of God, did not count equality with God a thing to be grasped, but emptied himself, taking the form of a servant, being born in the likeness of men.
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