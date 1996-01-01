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The Church Is One

Ephesians 4:4-6

There is one body and one Spirit, just as you were called to the one hope that belongs to your call, one Lord, one faith, one baptism, one God and Father of us all, who is above all and through all and in all.

Catholic Perspective

St. Paul affirms that we are called to unity in belief and practice, including unity in the Christian faith in general and belief in the Triune God and the observance of baptism in particular. To achieve and maintain such unity, Jesus establishes the visible leadership structure of his one Church, lest his disciples be unwittingly led astray into salvation-jeopardizing error.

Common Objections

+CHRISTIANS CAN HAVE UNITY OF BELIEF WITHOUT A VISIBLY UNIFIED LEADERSHIP.
The Bible Is A Catholic BookThe Bible Is A Catholic Book

Next Verse

Luke 10:16

He who hears you hears me, and he who rejects you rejects me, and he who rejects me rejects him who sent me.
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