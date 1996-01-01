← The Church Is One
John 17:20-23
I do not pray for these only, but also for those who believe in me through their word, that they may all be one; even as thou, Father, art in me, and I in thee, that they also may be in us, so that the world may believe that thou hast sent me. The glory which thou hast given me I have given to them, that they may be one even as we are one, I in them and thou in me, that they may become perfectly one, so that the world may know that thou hast sent me and hast loved them even as thou hast loved me. [Emphases added]
Catholic Perspective
Jesus prays not only for the apostles, but for those who will hear the Gospel through their preaching. Jesus employs his perfect relationship with his Father as his standard for that unity. The conclusion, here, is striking: Jesus prays that his disciples become perfectly one, and that this unity be realized not simply in heaven, but here on earth, so that the world may know that that the Father has sent Jesus and loves us as he loves Jesus.
Because Jesus is “the word became flesh” (John 1:14), his prayer is not in vain. Rather, as the prophet Isaiah says, “it shall accomplish that which I purpose” (Isaiah 55:11). This means that the perfect unity for which the divine Jesus prays will be accomplished in his Church here on earth.
Common Objections
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|CHRISTIAN UNITY COMES FROM RECOGNIZING JESUS AS LORD AND SAVIOR (ROM. 10:9-10; 12:5).