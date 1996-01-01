John 17:20-23

Jesus prays not only for the apostles, but for those who will hear the Gospel through their preaching. Jesus employs his perfect relationship with his Father as his standard for that unity. The conclusion, here, is striking: Jesus prays that his disciples become perfectly one, and that this unity be realized not simply in heaven, but here on earth, so that the world may know that that the Father has sent Jesus and loves us as he loves Jesus.

Because Jesus is “the word became flesh” (John 1:14), his prayer is not in vain. Rather, as the prophet Isaiah says, “it shall accomplish that which I purpose” (Isaiah 55:11). This means that the perfect unity for which the divine Jesus prays will be accomplished in his Church here on earth.