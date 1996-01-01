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Luke 10:16
He who hears you hears me, and he who rejects you rejects me, and he who rejects me rejects him who sent me.
Catholic Perspective
Jesus reaffirms that he works through human leaders to advance the kingdom of God, and that if someone rejects those to whom he gives his authority, they reject him and the Father who sent him.
Jesus also warns about false prophets—wolves in sheep’s clothing—who claim to speak in his name and with his authority, but who are really imposters (Matt. 7:15-16). These words of Jesus again show that visible, recognizable leaders are crucial to a unified discipleship.
Common Objections
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|IN LUKE 10 JESUS WAS SPEAKING TO ALL DISCIPLES.