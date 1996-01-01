Luke 10:16

Jesus reaffirms that he works through human leaders to advance the kingdom of God, and that if someone rejects those to whom he gives his authority, they reject him and the Father who sent him.

Jesus also warns about false prophets—wolves in sheep’s clothing—who claim to speak in his name and with his authority, but who are really imposters (Matt. 7:15-16). These words of Jesus again show that visible, recognizable leaders are crucial to a unified discipleship.