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Statues
Scripture condemns the use of idols, but it also reveals that not every statue is an idol. It even endorses the use of statues in religious settings, providing biblical support for the practice of Catholics today.
Exodus 25:18-21
And you shall make two cherubim of gold; of hammered work shall you make them, on the two ends of the mercy seat. Make one cherub on the one end, and one cherub on the other end; of one piece with the mercy seat shall you make the cherubim on its two ends. The cherubim shall spread out their wings above, overshadowing the mercy seat with their wings, their faces one to another; toward the mercy seat shall the faces of the cherubim be. And you shall put the mercy seat on the top of the ark; and in the ark you shall put the testimony that I shall give you.
Numbers 21:8-9
The LORD said to Moses, “Make a fiery serpent, and set it on a pole; and every one who is bitten, when he sees it, shall live.” So Moses made a bronze serpent, and set it on a pole; and if a serpent bit any man, he would look at the bronze serpent and live.
1 Kings 6:23-32
In the inner sanctuary he made two cherubim of olivewood, each ten cubits high. . . He put the cherubim in the innermost part of the house . . . He carved all the walls of the house round about with carved figures of cherubim and palm trees and open flowers, in the inner and outer rooms. . . He covered the two doors of olivewood with carvings of cherubim, palm trees, and open flowers; he overlaid them with gold, and spread gold upon the cherubim and upon the palm trees.