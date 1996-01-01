← Statues
1 Kings 6:23-32
In the inner sanctuary he made two cherubim of olivewood, each ten cubits high. . . He put the cherubim in the innermost part of the house . . . He carved all the walls of the house round about with carved figures of cherubim and palm trees and open flowers, in the inner and outer rooms. . . He covered the two doors of olivewood with carvings of cherubim, palm trees, and open flowers; he overlaid them with gold, and spread gold upon the cherubim and upon the palm trees.
Catholic Perspective
Solomon, following God’s instructions, includes images of cherubim in the Temple he builds the Lord. God is not opposed to having religious images within the precincts of his places of worship, whether those images be in three-dimensional form, like the cherubim statues, or two-dimensional form, like the cherubim images on the walls and doors.0