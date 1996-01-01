1 Kings 6:23-32

In the inner sanctuary he made two cherubim of olivewood, each ten cubits high. . . He put the cherubim in the innermost part of the house . . . He carved all the walls of the house round about with carved figures of cherubim and palm trees and open flowers, in the inner and outer rooms. . . He covered the two doors of olivewood with carvings of cherubim, palm trees, and open flowers; he overlaid them with gold, and spread gold upon the cherubim and upon the palm trees.