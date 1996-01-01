← Statues
Numbers 21:8-9
The LORD said to Moses, “Make a fiery serpent, and set it on a pole; and every one who is bitten, when he sees it, shall live.” So Moses made a bronze serpent, and set it on a pole; and if a serpent bit any man, he would look at the bronze serpent and live.
Catholic Perspective
If God instructs Moses to make a serpent statues, and even uses it as an instrument to bring healing for the Israelites, then God is not against religious statues.
Common Objections
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|2 KINGS 18 EXPRESSES GOD’S OPPOSITION TO RELIGIOUS STATUES.
Next Verse
1 Kings 6:23-32
In the inner sanctuary he made two cherubim of olivewood, each ten cubits high. . . He put the cherubim in the innermost part of the house . . . He carved all the walls of the house round about with carved figures of cherubim and palm trees and open flowers, in the inner and outer rooms. . . He covered the two doors of olivewood with carvings of cherubim, palm trees, and open flowers; he overlaid them with gold, and spread gold upon the cherubim and upon the palm trees.