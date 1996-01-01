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Primacy of Peter
Jesus made Peter the head of the earthly Church and the leader of the apostles. Today, the successor of Peter—the pope—plays the same role in guiding and shepherding the flock of Christ.
Matthew 16:18-19
And I tell you, you are Peter, and on this rock I will build my church, and the powers of death shall not prevail against it. I will give you the keys of the kingdom of heaven, and whatever you bind on earth shall be bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven.
Luke 22:31-32
Simon, Simon, behold, Satan demanded to have you, that he might sift you like wheat, but I have prayed for you that your faith may not fail; and when you have turned again, strengthen your brethren.