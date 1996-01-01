← Primacy of Peter
Luke 22:31-32
Simon, Simon, behold, Satan demanded to have you, that he might sift you like wheat, but I have prayed for you that your faith may not fail; and when you have turned again, strengthen your brethren.
Catholic Perspective
Jesus predicts that his disciples will be tempted to fall away from him, but Jesus prays that Simon Peter will be the source of faith and strength for his brother disciples, which indicates Peter’s position of leadership among the apostles.
Common Objections
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|JAMES LED THE COUNCIL OF JERUSALEM IN ACTS 15.
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|JESUS, NOT PETER, IS THE HEAD OF HIS CHURCH.