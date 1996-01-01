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Primacy of Peter

Matthew 16:18-19

And I tell you, you are Peter, and on this rock I will build my church, and the powers of death shall not prevail against it. I will give you the keys of the kingdom of heaven, and whatever you bind on earth shall be bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven.

Catholic Perspective

After Simon affirms that Jesus is the Messiah and God the Son (Matt. 16:15-16), Jesus tells him that his new name is Peter, which means “rock,” and that he will be given the keys to the kingdom of heaven. Keys are symbolic of authority and show that Peter is Christ’s choice to be head of his Church.

Common Objections

+JESUS WAS REFERRING TO PETER’S FAITH.
+THE NAME “PETER” MEANS “LITTLE ROCK.”
The Bible Is A Catholic BookThe Bible Is A Catholic Book

Next Verse

Luke 22:31-32

Simon, Simon, behold, Satan demanded to have you, that he might sift you like wheat, but I have prayed for you that your faith may not fail; and when you have turned again, strengthen your brethren.
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