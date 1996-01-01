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Infallible Church
In order to guard his truth and teachings through the ages, Jesus sent the Holy Spirit to his Church and the Church’s leaders. The Church has the authority to teach, govern, and rule on matters of faith and morals with the grace of infallibility. Catholics believe that the Holy Spirit will protect the Church from teaching error when it declares authoritatively on these matters.
John 8:31-32
Jesus then said to the Jews who had believed in him, “If you continue in my word, you are truly my disciples, and you will know the truth, and the truth will make you free.”
Matthew 16:18-19
And I tell you, you are Peter, and on this rock I will build my church, and the powers of death shall not prevail against it. I will give you the keys of the kingdom of heaven, and whatever you bind on earth shall be bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven.