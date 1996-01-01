Skip to main contentAccessibility feedback
About
Bible NavigatorBible Navigator

Bible Navigator

Infallible Church

In order to guard his truth and teachings through the ages, Jesus sent the Holy Spirit to his Church and the Church’s leaders. The Church has the authority to teach, govern, and rule on matters of faith and morals with the grace of infallibility. Catholics believe that the Holy Spirit will protect the Church from teaching error when it declares authoritatively on these matters.
The Bible Is A Catholic BookThe Bible Is A Catholic Book
0