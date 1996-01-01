John 8:31-32

If Jesus promises his disciples that they will know his liberating truth (John 14:6), then he is bound to provide us a way to safeguard and sustain that truth long after he ascends to heaven. This safeguard must be able to preserve his teaching, especially when disputes arise among his followers.

This is why Jesus establishes “the household of God, which is the church of the living God, the pillar and bulwark of the truth” (1 Timothy 3:15). We know this Church as the Catholic Church, founded on the divinely established authority of St. Peter and the other apostles (Matt. 16:18-19; 18:15-18).