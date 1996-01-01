← Infallible Church
John 8:31-32
Jesus then said to the Jews who had believed in him, “If you continue in my word, you are truly my disciples, and you will know the truth, and the truth will make you free.”
Catholic Perspective
If Jesus promises his disciples that they will know his liberating truth (John 14:6), then he is bound to provide us a way to safeguard and sustain that truth long after he ascends to heaven. This safeguard must be able to preserve his teaching, especially when disputes arise among his followers.
This is why Jesus establishes “the household of God, which is the church of the living God, the pillar and bulwark of the truth” (1 Timothy 3:15). We know this Church as the Catholic Church, founded on the divinely established authority of St. Peter and the other apostles (Matt. 16:18-19; 18:15-18).
Common Objections
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|JESUS DIDN’T FOUND A VISIBLE, HIERARCHICAL CHURCH.
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|THE HOLY SPIRIT IS INFALLIBLE, NOT THE CHURCH.
Next Verse
Matthew 16:18-19
And I tell you, you are Peter, and on this rock I will build my church, and the powers of death shall not prevail against it. I will give you the keys of the kingdom of heaven, and whatever you bind on earth shall be bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven.