← Infallible Church
Matthew 16:18-19
And I tell you, you are Peter, and on this rock I will build my church, and the powers of death shall not prevail against it. I will give you the keys of the kingdom of heaven, and whatever you bind on earth shall be bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven.
Catholic Perspective
To ensure that the apostles would fulfill their God-given office, and to ensure that the apostles’ teaching would be identical to his teaching, Jesus made Peter the chief of the apostles.
Common Objections
|+
|JESUS IS THE CORNERSTONE OF THE CHURCH.
|+
|PAUL’S REBUKE OF PETER SHOWS HE COULD NOT HAVE BEEN INFALLIBLE.
|+
|THERE’S NO BIBLICAL EVIDENCE FOR APOSTOLIC SUCCESSION.