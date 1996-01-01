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Immortality of the Soul
From the moment of conception, every person has a unique and immortal soul. Death is the moment the soul is separated from the body, not a moment when the soul ceases to exist.
Revelation 7:9-10
I looked, and behold, a great multitude which no man could number, from every nation, from all tribes and peoples and tongues, standing before the throne and before the Lamb, clothed in white robes, with palm branches in their hand, and crying out with a loud voice, ‘Salvation belongs to our God who sits upon the throne, and to the Lamb!’
Revelation 5:8
And when he had taken the scroll, the four living creatures and the twenty-four elders fell down before the Lamb, each holding a harp, and with golden bowls full of incense, which are the prayers of the saints.