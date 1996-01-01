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Immortality of the Soul

Revelation 7:9-10

I looked, and behold, a great multitude which no man could number, from every nation, from all tribes and peoples and tongues, standing before the throne and before the Lamb, clothed in white robes, with palm branches in their hand, and crying out with a loud voice, ‘Salvation belongs to our God who sits upon the throne, and to the Lamb!’

Catholic Perspective

That the multitude is from every nation, tribe, and peoples—distinctions that are meaningless to spiritual beings like angels—suggests that John is referring to humans. Therefore, souls continue to exist beyond death.

Common Objections

+THE “GREAT MULTITUDE” REFERS TO PEOPLE ON EARTH.
The Bible Is A Catholic BookThe Bible Is A Catholic Book

Next Verse

Revelation 5:8

And when he had taken the scroll, the four living creatures and the twenty-four elders fell down before the Lamb, each holding a harp, and with golden bowls full of incense, which are the prayers of the saints.
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