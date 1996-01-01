← Immortality of the Soul
Revelation 7:9-10
I looked, and behold, a great multitude which no man could number, from every nation, from all tribes and peoples and tongues, standing before the throne and before the Lamb, clothed in white robes, with palm branches in their hand, and crying out with a loud voice, ‘Salvation belongs to our God who sits upon the throne, and to the Lamb!’
Catholic Perspective
That the multitude is from every nation, tribe, and peoples—distinctions that are meaningless to spiritual beings like angels—suggests that John is referring to humans. Therefore, souls continue to exist beyond death.
Common Objections
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|THE “GREAT MULTITUDE” REFERS TO PEOPLE ON EARTH.