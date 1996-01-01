← Immortality of the Soul
Revelation 5:8
And when he had taken the scroll, the four living creatures and the twenty-four elders fell down before the Lamb, each holding a harp, and with golden bowls full of incense, which are the prayers of the saints.
Catholic Perspective
John describes here his vision of heavenly inhabitants worshipping Jesus, the Lamb, as he sits upon his throne. The “four living creatures” refers to angels, and the “twenty-four elders” is representative of human souls, perhaps deceased leaders of both the old and new covenants (12 patriarchs and 12 apostles).
Common Objections
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|THE “TWENTY-FOUR ELDERS” DO NOT REPRESENT HUMAN SOULS.