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Calling Priests Father
As a matter of custom, Catholics refer to priests as “Father.” How does this square with Jesus’ statement, “Call no man father,” and what does the example of the apostles reveal?
Luke 16:24
And he (the rich man) called out, ‘Father Abraham, have mercy upon me, and send Lazarus to dip the end of his finger in water and cool my tongue; for I am in anguish in this flame’.
1 Corinthians 4:14-15, 17
I do not write this to make you ashamed, but to admonish you as my beloved children. For though you have countless guides in Christ, you do not have many fathers. For I became your father in Christ Jesus through the gospel…
1 John 2:13-14
I am writing to you, fathers, because you know him who is from the beginning. I am writing to you, young men, because you have overcome the evil one. I write to you, children, because you know the Father. I write to you, fathers, because you know him who is from the beginning…