← Calling Priests Father
1 Corinthians 4:14-15, 17
I do not write this to make you ashamed, but to admonish you as my beloved children. For though you have countless guides in Christ, you do not have many fathers. For I became your father in Christ Jesus through the gospel…
Catholic Perspective
St. Paul here refers to himself as “father” in relation to the Corinthians. If St. Paul does this, then the Church is on solid ground in calling her priests “father.”
Common Objections
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|ST. PAUL DOES NOT REFER TO HIMSELF AS “FATHER PAUL.”
Next Verse
1 John 2:13-14
I am writing to you, fathers, because you know him who is from the beginning. I am writing to you, young men, because you have overcome the evil one. I write to you, children, because you know the Father. I write to you, fathers, because you know him who is from the beginning…