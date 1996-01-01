← Calling Priests Father
1 John 2:13-14
I am writing to you, fathers, because you know him who is from the beginning. I am writing to you, young men, because you have overcome the evil one. I write to you, children, because you know the Father. I write to you, fathers, because you know him who is from the beginning…
Catholic Perspective
St. John is clearly referring to the leaders of the Church or churches to whom he is writing as “father.”
Common Objections
|+
|JOHN MAY ONLY BE REFERRING TO “FATHERS” OF FAMILIES RATHER THAN SPIRITUAL LEADERS.